China’s investment here increased fortyfold between 2019 and 2024 – new Ambassador

China’s new envoy here says Beijing’s direct investment in Guyana has surged from US$256m in 2019 to US$10.6b last year and she offered a hint on territorial integrity that may be seen as an attempt to paper over a recent tiff on the border controversy with Venezuela.

In an Op-Ed that appeared in yesterday’s Stabroek News, Ambassador Yang Yang said that practical co-operation between Georgetown and Beijing has entered the fast track and projects under China’s Belt and Road Initiative have delivered fruitful outcomes.

“In 2024, bilateral trade between China and Guyana reached US$1.4 billion, up 14.3% year-on-year and nearly four times higher than in 2019. China’s direct investment in Guyana also surged from US$256 million in 2019 to US$10.6 billion in 2024, representing a fortyfold increase”, the ambassador said.