Family yet to finalise funeral arrangements for Adriana

The family of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, who was found dead in the pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen on April 24 2025, is yet to finalise funeral arrangements as they await the final results of a post-mortem examination (PME) and toxicology tests.

Younge’s aunt, Amika Lewis, told the Sunday Stabroek that the family has not received any official documentation regarding the cause of death. The funeral, initially scheduled for Monday, May 5, was abruptly postponed.

The family has also voiced strong objections to the government’s appointment of retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer Leonard McCoshen to oversee the investigation. The Ministry of Home Affairs had cited McCoshen’s 30 years of experience, including 20 years in the RCMP’s Serious Crimes Branch, as the basis for his engagement. However, Lewis said the family rejects his appointment due to his retired status and perceived lack of accountability. She said the family has a panel of independent experts willing to participate in the investigative process, either virtually or in person.