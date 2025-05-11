Former Orealla toshao dies while piloting river ambulance

-passenger in critical condition

Former Toshao of Orealla, Lewis Devair, 65, died yesterday morning in a river mishap along the Corentyne River while a nursing assistant is in critical at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Current Toshao of Orealla, Laurence Vandenburgh, said that Devair worked as a boat captain for the river ambulance which is attached to the Orealla Health Care Centre. On Friday night, he left the village with a nursing assistant to transport a patient to the Skeldon Hospital, Region Six, and while returning to Orealla, he got into an accident. Vandenburgh said the nurse is currently at the New Amsterdam hospital in a critical condition with spine and back injuries. He opined that Devair likely fell asleep while piloting the river ambulance and it crashed into a tree.