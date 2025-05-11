From Kwakwani to Georgetown: A tribute to Guyanese motherhood

Famous author, Rudyard Kipling once said; “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” This quote is quite apt when it comes to mothers in Guyana.

Whether it’s a warm plate of prasad on a Saturday evening, a gentle hand on the forehead after laundry, or a steady voice cheering from the sidelines, the mothers and mother figures behind today’s University of Guyana students are quietly shaping the nation’s next generation, one moment, one value, and one sacrifice at a time.

Through conversations with four first-year students, it becomes clear that while their mothers come from diverse backgrounds, from Bartica to La Penitence, from immigration desks to nursery classrooms, the very essence of Guyanese motherhood remains constant. It is a blend of resilience, unconditional love, discipline wrapped in gentleness, and an unshakeable belief in their children’s potential.