Gov’t launches ‘Flag Days’ to stir patriotism

As part of the events commemorating the upcoming Independence Day, the Government of Guyana has announced the official launch of ‘Flag Days’ which will commence on May 24 and continue until Independence Day, May 26, a Department of Public Information (DPI) release informed on Friday.

The aim of this landmark initiative is to have the Golden Arrowhead flown high and proud across the nation, especially in border communities.

“This historic occasion calls on every Guyanese, whether in the hinterland or on the coast, in the heart of our towns or the quiet strength of our villages, to unite under one banner: the flag that symbolises our sovereignty, our strength, and our shared destiny.”