Linden man found in pool drowned – autopsy

A post-mortem examination conducted by government pathologist Nehaul Singh, on the body of 69-year-old Henry Gardener, who was found in a pool, revealed that he died as a result of drowning.

The post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. The body has been handed over to relatives.

Gardener’s body was discovered on Tuesday morning in the pool at Toucan Mall, Amelia’s Ward, Linden, in Region Ten.

He was identified as a handyman who resided at the Mall.

Gardener reportedly drowned sometime between 20.00 hours on Monday and 07.20 hours on Tuesday.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that about 20.00 hours on Monday, the now-deceased along with the 67-year-old owner of the mall, conducted routine checks around the premises. The owner said he left Gardener at the pool area.