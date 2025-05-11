Mega Blairmont port seen as game changer

– Muneshwer, John Fernandes to split the cost

Local pioneer shipping companies Muneshwers Limited (MSL), and John Fernandes Limited (JFL) have joined forces to establish a mega commercial port facility at Blairmont in Berbice and will split the estimated US$285 million cost, Managing Director of MSL Robin Muneshwer says.

Both companies believe that the port is not only the impetus needed to drive economic development in Berbice, but that the facility will serve as a national entity, serving the region while helping to ease the burden of shipping costs and time.

Within the coming months, the two hope to wrap up financial and other agreements with government and their financiers/investors and make public a blueprint of the proposal while also holding a sod turning event at the Blairmont location.