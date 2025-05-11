Nineteen from Guyana, St. Lucia graduate from climate smart agri training

Some 19 participants from Guyana and St. Lucia were awarded their certificates after completing a four-day training exercise in Climate Smart Agriculture (CSA), a release from the Ministry of Agriculture announced on Friday.

The programme, it explained, was a collaborative effort between the Environmental Management Consultants (EMC), the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), and the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA), with funding from the ExxonMobil Foundation under the Climate Resilience Grant.

It featured both theoretical and hands-on sessions across eight modules, covering shade house design and construction, crop cultivation and management, pest and disease control, and post-harvest handling and storage.