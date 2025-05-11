Odessa Primus denied entry to the United States

-visa cancelled

Local comedienne Odessa Primus returned to Guyana on Friday night after being denied entry to the United States and having her US visa cancelled.

Primus, who had travelled to the US earlier that day, arrived back in Guyana on a JetBlue flight and was met at the aircraft by a local immigration officer for processing.

According to US immigration protocols, a visa cancellation accompanied by a “withdrawal of application for admission”, typically allows the traveller to voluntarily withdraw their request to enter the country rather than face an official revocation and possible future penalties.