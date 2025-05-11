There are foundational issues of national importance that arise from Adriana Younge’s tragic demise

What began two weeks ago as an Easter holiday family outing to a public place was gruesomely transformed into a national tragedy that ripped apart the social fabric of this dear land of ours, forcing the majority of the Guyanese polity to seriously call into question some of the norms that many may have come to take for granted as guaranteed in an orderly and civilized society, and leaving us marooned in isolation – temporarily one would hope – among the rules-based democracies with which we would otherwise be counted. Within less than 24 hours, an innocent and pleasant occurrence of a private nature, became a galvanising force for the majority of right-thinking Guyanese at home, within the Disapora – and indeed, the world at large.
