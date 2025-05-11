Thirty years after landmark legislation, abortion services still inaccessible in some areas – activists

On the 30th anniversary of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTOP) Act, which legalised abortion in Guyana, activists, healthcare professionals, and community leaders gathered to commemorate the historic legislation and reflect on its limited impact, particularly in rural and hinterland regions.

The event, spearheaded by the 30 for 30 Guyana campaign led by independent sexual and reproductive health rights advocate Sherlina Nageer, was held on Friday at the University of Guyana’s Education Lecture Theatre, Turkeyen.

Organised with support from Tamukke Feminist and the Bread Fruit Collective, the hybrid gathering featured a panel discussion, readings of real abortion stories, and an open conversation addressing persistent stigma and access gaps.