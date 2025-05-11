Antigua PM blasts Trinidad Minister over comments on missing man

(Trinidad Express) Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has slammed newly appointed Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister Sean Sobers over comments made about a missing Trinidad and Tobago national in his country.

Saying Sobers has no “moral authority” to comment, Browne told him he should instead focus on the hundreds of people reported missing in Trinidad and Tobago each year.

Taking to his FB page this morning, Browne posted:

“Here again, deracinated opposition elements have joined with a foreigner to condemn our beautiful twin island state.

Mr Sobers, with more than 500 individuals missing in Trinidad & Tobago annually and hundreds unaccounted for; you have no moral authority to condemn our beautiful country. Instead, you should focus on the exponential increase in crime in your home country.

Whereas, we hope that the missing Trinidadian young man is safe, there is no evidence that he went missing in Antigua.

He has had a history of entering the country by plane and leaving clandestinely by boat, ostensibly peddling marijuana from an illegal farm on which he worked here in Antigua.

Whereas, we sympathize with his grieving mother and trust that he would be found alive, the facts needed to be stated.

I stand always on the ugly truth without fear of consequences.”

Browne shared the T&T Newsday editorial titled Antigua Anguish with his post.

At the centre of the issue is 21-year-old Thomas Vasquez who was last seen on April 15.

According to the report in a phone interview on May 5, his first day in office, Sobers said the matter was a high priority for him.

“I made an enquiry. Prior to today, no attempt was made by the ministry to reach out to the Antiguan government,” Sobers stated according to the report.

Sobers added his ministry would also be liaising with Vasquez’s family “to figure out what is going on,” and a request has been made to the immigration division for records and information regarding Vasquez’s travel history.

“We have already sent out correspondence. I have been following the case closely, so I took the opportunity to immediately see how we can assist the family,” the report stated.

Vasquez was reported missing one day after he returned to Antigua.

“I really want to know where he is. I am asking and begging the people of Antigua and Barbuda to please help me,” his mother Candy Jageshar-Vasquez said in an emotional appeal on radio as the search continues for her son.

Vasquez was last seen on April 15 when he was dropped off at a legal marijuana farm where he worked, one day after he had returned to Antigua for his third work stint on the island.