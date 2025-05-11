– Guyana secures 3 IFBB Pro Cards

In a historic stride for local bodybuilding, the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) has officially announced via social media, that the country has secured three IFBB Pro Cards, with its flagship event, “Stage of Champions”, now elevated to an IFBB Pro Qualifier. This milestone cements Guyana’s growing reputation in the international bodybuilding arena.

The major announcement was made last night, signaling a turning point not just for athletes in Guyana, but for the wider Caribbean region. The newly recognized Pro Qualifying show is scheduled for June 7, and will now provide local and regional athletes a direct path to earning professional status within the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB), the highest level of competition in the sport.