Nuggets send Game 3 to OT, grab 2-1 lead vs. Thunder

(Field Level Media) Jamal Murray scored 27 points, and the host Denver Nuggets dominated overtime to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-104 in Game 3 of the Western Conference quarterfinals on Friday night.

Nikola Jokic missed all 10 of his 3-point attempts and finished 8-for-25 from the field but ended the night with 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Game 4 is Sunday afternoon in Denver.

Aaron Gordon scored 22 points, including a tying bucket in the final minute of regulation, and Michael Porter Jr. went 5-for-6 from deep and finished with 21 points for the Nuggets, who finished 39-for-85 from the field (45.9 percent).

“We’ve been in this situation before, we stayed poised,” Porter said about Denver’s ability to win close games. “(Aaron Gordon) hit that big 3 to send it to overtime, like he’s done all playoffs. Huge win.”

Jalen Williams scored 32 points for Oklahoma City, which was 1-for-7 from the field in overtime with two turnovers. Chet Holmgren had 18 points and 16 rebounds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds and Isaiah Hartenstein had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who were 40-for-104 (38.5 percent) from the field.

“One thing that it takes to be a great team is you get taken to the limit in the playoffs, and you’ve got to rise to the challenges that you’re confronted with,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said. “This team’s made a habit of doing that repeatedly. I have full confidence we’ll continue to do that, but we have to embrace what this is.”

Jokic opened overtime with a layup and Porter drained a 3-pointer to make it 107-102. Williams missed a floater and had a turnover, which led to Murray’s layup with 3:02 left.

Holmgren’s dunk with 1:56 left was Oklahoma City’s only basket in overtime, and the Nuggets closed it out.

“I think late in the games, you can rely on what you’ve seen and felt and done,” Nuggets interim head coach David Adelman said about the team’s playoff experience. “You can feel a game that maybe you played a couple of years ago.”

Gilgeous-Alexander went 7-for-22 from the field but put the Thunder ahead 93-92 with his first 3-pointer of the night with 7:33 left in the fourth.

Oklahoma City led 95-93 after Murray split a pair of free throws with 5:58 left, and both teams went cold from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander missed three straight shots and Denver tied it on Gordon’s two free throws with 4:26 remaining.

Williams hit a layup and Murray tied it at 97 with two free throws and put Denver ahead with a 17-footer with 2:17 left.

Luguentz Dort gave Oklahoma City back in front with a 3-pointer — his only points of the night — Murray was called for a travel with 1:31 remaining and Williams made a pair of free throws to make it 102-99.

Gordon’s 3-pointer tied it with 27.5 seconds left, Gilgeous-Alexander missed a floater and Jokic’s 20-footer at the buzzer was off, sending it to overtime.

