Queenstown/Ariel, CCC II, Pitch Invaders capture divisional titles

‘Essequibo Is We Own’ Softball Cup

Queenstown/Ariel, Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) II, and Pitch Invaders secured respective divisional crowns when the inaugural ‘Essequibo Is We Own’ Softball Cup concluded at the Affiance/Number 1 ground, Essequibo Coast, Region #2.

In the Open Division, Queenstown/Ariel bested United Titans by 12 runs. Batting first, Queenstown/Ariel recorded an imposing 107/6 at the end of their 10-over allocation. Jonathan Fernandes top scored with 338 runs. D. Hansraj was the pick of the bowlers with 3-12.

In reply, Titans ended on 95/8 at the conclusion of their allotment. Tageraj Khemraj top scored with 27 runs, as Brian Mangar was the primary threat with the ball, following figures of 3-16.