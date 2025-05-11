Renewed turmoil erupts in GCF leadership ahead of NSC’s Independence 3-Stage Race

Less than a week after the announcement of the National Sports Commission (NSC)’s marquee Independence 3-Stage Cycling Road Race, slated for May 17–18, the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has once again plunged into controversy. GCF President Horace Burrowes, alongside remnants of his executive, has issued a directive to clubs and the NSC despite the federation currently operating without a constitutional quorum.

In a circular dated May 9, Burrowes claimed that the GCF was not involved in organizing the Independence 3-Stage Race and demanded a formal letter from the Director of Sport confirming any collaboration before permitting funds to be processed through the GCF account. The letter further stated that without official confirmation and oversight from GCF-appointed officials, the Federation would not accept any cheques related to the event.