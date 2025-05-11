Cancer survivor Jeremy Simmons joins Brocode in helping nudge men towards catching prostate cancer early

Advocate, mentor and prostate cancer survivor Jeremy Simmons, 57, lived a healthy lifestyle so when he saw early signs of prostate cancer he was in denial. When finally diagnosed and during treatment he sunk into depression and even felt suicidal, but with his cancer in remission he has joined the newly established local group Brocode, which encourages men to be proactive about their health and to take better care of themselves.

Brocode, with local and overseas membership, was launched on Easter Monday this year.

“We are working on a programme where our focus is on prostate cancer, and I have begun playing a role in mentoring people going through the cancer treatment regime and sharing my experiences. This is me finding strength during my struggle to start stepping out. Being an educator by profession has helped me,” Simmons, who described himself as an introvert, told Stabroek Weekend during a recent interview from New York, USA.