Pope Leo XIV

Out of a puff of white smoke, an American Pope appeared, to the astonishment of the world, including the United States. It had always been believed that the Catholic Church would not further elevate, and be seen to confer, more influence on the most economically and militarily powerful country in the world by electing an American Pope. Even the United States had long accepted that it was unlikely that an American would be elected Pope to further enhance its already per-eminent place in the world. The explanation of an American Pope was attempted by a Reuters report in Stabroek News, quoting an Italian academic, Professor Massimo Faggioli. He suggested, unconvincingly, that Cardinal Prevost’s past criticism of Donald Trump and JD Vance, coupled with the international upheaval created by the Trump presidency, made the impossible possible. But much deeper currents in the Catholic Church appear to be flowing.
