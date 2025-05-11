Restrictions on movement and public gatherings

The Government of Guyana (GoG) recently imposed a temporary nationwide restriction on public gatherings between 12:30 am and 5:00 am after some people resorted to looting, obstructing roadways and destruction of property (among other things) following the death of an 11-year-old girl.

The restriction was eventually lifted on 1st May 2025.

Today we will examine the mechanism by which the Government of Guyana can legally impose such restrictions, especially considering that, generally, everyone in Guyana has the right to freedom of movement within the country and freedom of assembly, association, and demonstration.

On 29th April 2025, Order 16 of 2025 was published in the Official Gazette. The Order, made under section 6 of the Public Order Act, Cap 16:03, Laws of Guyana, stated: “In the interest of good order and public safety, in every Administrative Region of Guyana, there shall be no public meetings, gatherings and assemblies of persons, processions, or marches in any public place during the hours of 12:30 am to 5:00 am.” To be clear, this was not a curfew.

By definition, a curfew dictates that persons should not be in public places beyond whatever curfew is set. Order 16 of 2025, however, restricted public meetings, gatherings and assemblies of persons, processions or marches in public places. As such, this was more of a restriction on public gatherings, meetings and other similar activities.

People were still free to, for example, go visit a relative and return home at 2:00 am, if the visit was not a “gathering” in a public place. Additionally, employees heading home between 12:30 am to 5:00 am after work would not violate the order.

There is, therefore, no question about whether the GoG has the power to impose this restriction on public gatherings, especially since this action was intended to mitigate various illegal actions in different parts of the country.

There is, nonetheless, a legitimate question that arises. How, if at all, did this order affect fundamental human rights?

People in Guyana have the right to freedom of movement and the freedom of assembly under Articles 148 and 147, respectively, of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

The right to movement under Article 148 guarantees everyone the right to go to or through any place not covered by any legal or other restriction. The right under Article 147 allows everyone to assemble, associate, and demonstrate, including through protest action, vigils etc.

Order 16 of 2025, therefore, restricted many actions which are constitutionally protected fundamental rights. Importantly, however, no rights were breached.

Like many other rights, the rights to movement, and to assembly, association and demonstration are not absolute.

Article 148 (3) (a) of the Constitution says that a law restricting movement in Guyana for public safety and public order does not violate the Constitution. Additionally, Article 147 (4) (a) of the Constitution says that a law restricting assembly, association and demonstration in the interest of public safety and public order does not violate the Constitution.

It will be recalled that Order 16 of 2025 expressly stated that the restrictions placed on movement, and on assembly, association and demonstration were in the interest of good order and public safety.

In conclusion, such restrictions (and curfews) can be important tools in any bid to ensure public order and safety. They are, however, powerful interventions which affect fundamental rights. For this reason, they must only be used when the circumstances demand. Additionally, as the GoG demonstrated, they should not be held in place longer than absolutely necessary.