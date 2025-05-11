The Lucas Stock Index rose 0.394 percent on the sale of 105,936 shares during the first period of trading in May 2025. Six stocks traded with two Climbers and zero Tumblers having a positive impact on the market value. The Climbers caused the market to gain about G$3B in value.

The stock price of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) rose 1.774 percent on the sale of 51,338 shares while the stock price of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) rose 0.621 percent on the sale of 53,429 shares.

In the meanwhile, the stock prices of Caribbean Container Inc (CCI), Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC), Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) and Sterling Products Limited (SPL) remained unchanged on the sale of 645; 176; 115 and 233 shares respectively.

The LSI closed at 1,367.651.