The dishevelled Thunderbolts*

In “Thunderbolts*”, the latest film from Marvel, a group of antiheroes is forced to work together after realising their lives and reputations are at the mercy of a common threat. The idea is a compelling one for a studio that has been struggling to maintain vigour and excitement after its outsize overtaking of popular cinema conventions. In prioritising characters not defined by their innate heroism, and instead focusing on characters with complex relationships to heroism, the set-up offers a potential disruption of the business-as-usual model that has defined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for some time. The studio has seemed askance since “Avengers: Endgame” when several of its years-long running superheroes’ stories came to an end. “Thunderbolts*”, both in story and in form, seems aware of this void in its storytelling universe and there are enough potentially engaging ideas in the promise of the film that opens with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), musing on her own disillusionment.

Yelena, first featured in “Black Widow” as the younger sister of former-Avenger Natasha Romanoff, is the primary character in this ensemble. In the opening sequences of the film, we find her performing mercenary duties for CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss) amidst a rising sense of purposelessness. Yelena seems to be unaware that de Fontaine is currently facing impeachment proceedings from a team of congressmen who have gotten wind of her multiple crimes including human testing and black-ops. This ignorance leads to her being lured to a covert facility where she meets a handful of other operatives (all supporting characters from previous MCU entries), each with murder on their minds. When the members of the group, and the seemingly human outlier at the location (Lewis Pullman as Bob), realise that they have all been lured there by de Fontaine as a way of cleaning up her record from the congressional investigation they decide that a group approach is the only way to saving their lives and defeating de Fontaine. The promise of something taut and sharp is there, but in follow through “Thunderbolts*” is less exacting.

Recent MCU entries have struggled under the weight of requiring the audience to keep up with both big-screen and small-screen Easter eggs to keep abreast with the plot. “Thunderbolts*” is not completely immune to this. Previous knowledge would deepen any viewer’s relationship with this new material. Yelena and Antonia/Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) were featured in the “Black Widow” film. John Walker (Wyatt Russell) was for a brief time a disgraced Captain America, and his subsequent fall from grace was a side plot in the Disney Plus series “Captain America and the Winter Soldier”. And you would need to go back to 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp” to know who Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) was. Yet, the realisation that each of these figures – with the exception of Yelena, perhaps – have been defined by their foibles in previous entries offers the potential for a Marvel film that provokes enquiry into what might drive a figure to heroism or villainy.

Screenwriters Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, though, from the initial meeting of the group – all fighting each other in the covert facility – keep on falling back on humorous undercutting as the window into this world. This becomes a defining characteristic of “Thunderbolts*”, especially in its approach to the film’s actual villain.

As the mercenaries struggle with each other, the film follows Valentina trying her best to contain the fallout of her political career in Washington. The idea of a nefarious politician using superpower figures as a way of harnessing power for her own gain is a timely complication, but it is one that “Thunderbolts*” struggles to take advantage of. It is as much in the writing of Valentina as it is in her performance. Louis-Dreyfuss, for all her charisma, cannot seem to bring much formidability to the role of what should be an evil mastermind. Her confrontations with former Avenger, now congressman, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) – like several would-be moments of tension in the film – are played for laughs more than intensity. By the time Bucky is thrust into the conflict alongside de Fontaine’s former mercenaries, it becomes clear that “Thunderbolts*” – despite the ostensible variation in its roots – is aiming to turn this group into a collection of characters that can keep business going as usual.

When joined by Alexei (David Harbour), Yelena’s “father” from “Black Widow” and a former Russian super soldier, you can feel director Jake Schreier shifting the grouping into a team that echoes the previous heroic groupings in previous MCU films. It’s a visual approach that seems out of sync with the internal ambivalence of these characters. The sensation is affirmed at the film’s end when the asterisk of its title (already spoiled in press for the films) is revealed in an admittedly savvy moment. Still, “Thunderbolts*” often feels unable to juggle the dark roots of its primary characters and their trauma with the jocularity of its tone and its insistence on avoiding the shades of darkness that might make these characters most compelling onscreen. For a film that nominally is so different from its predecessors, “Thunderbolts*” struggles from employing a visual sameness that often seems impersonal. It’s a tendency that frustrates, especially when the film itself seems half-heartedly intrigued by the promise of darkness that is part of their personalities.

This is best represented in the character Bob who is revealed halfway through the film as someone with more power than the other characters initially realise. When he becomes a tool for Valentina, in the form of superhero Sentry, the script initially sets up a complicated dilemma. In the sharpest action sequence, where the other superpower figures face-off against Sentry, there’s a moment of genuine darkness in the film’s depiction of a gloomy world. But the film’s third act, which tries to metaphorise the darkness that lingers within each of the characters, feels ineffective when the film itself seems unwilling to truly steep itself in the more irascible parts of its character. A late-film confrontation with Alexei and Yelena is meant to offer a rousing moment of pathos, but it’s a moment of tidiness that depends on hand-waving away the deeper scars of these characters. For all of Pugh’s commitment to finding nuances in Yelena, the actual film seems less assured in defining who she – and her peers – are.

That lack of nuance is as relevant in the deployment of Bucky’s arc in the film. As one of the longest running characters in the MCU currently, it’s odd how “Thunderbolts*” seems to waste the potentiality of Stan’s characterisation. In a film of antiheroes struggling to reassess their relationship with goodness, Bucky Barnes stands as a striking figure with which to interrogate that theme. Yet, the script seems unable to muster up genuine interest in adding to his characterisation leaving Stan with little to do throughout the film. Late in the film an empathetic embrace the Thunderbolts share with one of their members could represent the way the film is tapped into the power of empathy, but it’s more superficial than organic or impactful.

Ultimately, “Thunderbolts*” cannot quite bear the weight of the mental anguish it purports to present. Sincerity is already hard to play in a franchise that often finds itself bending over backwards to present the most familiar of quips to undercut its emotion. And even when the film pays lip-service to the darkness within this ad hoc team, it finds itself too often fighting the inherent forward movement of the MCU which refuses to let us sit with moments of discomfort.

By its end, the film still seems unable to articulate why these characters really want to be heroes. Instead, “Thunderbolts*” reroutes itself as another cog in the wheel of the machine rather than allowing the compelling flaws of this antihero group to really linger. The end-credits sequence assures as much; its eyes are firmly on the future rather than considering the depths of possibility from the squandered potential of “Thunderbolts*”.

Thunderbolts* is currently playing in cinemas.