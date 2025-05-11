My Mother’s Recipes

Listen to this:

I was sent the following message last week, from a friend in Guyana.

‘So my husband wanted to prove he can bake without my help. Di man researched, watched videos and settled on your cookbook. He loves sponge cake. I must admit, it tasted good. He followed the recipe to a T. I see scale, measuring cups and all kinda things on the counter. I wasn’t even allowed to help him fit the whisk attachment… Thank you for a Tastes Like Home. Hubby is now a pro.’

In responding thanks for the lovely note, I explained that the recipe was my mom’s. Sponge cake was her absolute favourite cake to make and eat.