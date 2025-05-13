GDF FC crush Santos, Fruta Conquerors needle Den Amstel in rain-soaked double-header

Elite League Season VII

In torrential rain on Sunday night at the National Training Centre (NTC), Providence, dedicated fans were rewarded for their perseverance with two vastly different but equally gripping matches as the Guyana Football Federation’s Elite League Season VII pressed forward.

In the first match of the night, Fruta Conquerors FC delivered a hard-fought 1-0 win over Den Amstel FC in a cagey affair dominated by defensive discipline and slippery conditions.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 76th minute when Jermaine Padmore latched onto a chance and fired home the winner, sealing a much-needed three points for the Conquerors. The win was a welcome boost for a team that has struggled for consistency this season.