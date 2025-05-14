City to reissue demand notices to top 50 debtors

Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore on Monday revealed plans to release a list of the top 50 debtors to the city council and will urge them to pay what they owe.

During a fiery address at the city’s statutory meeting at the Kitty Market, Mentore also criticized Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo over what he described as empty promises and political posturing ahead of national elections.

In his remarks, Mentore questioned the government’s commitment to helping municipalities, accusing the administration of using financial pledges as a campaign tactic rather than delivering real solutions. He said the Vice President was “telling stories” and “planting promises” without taking meaningful action during his current term.