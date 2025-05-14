Guyana News

Eteringbang and Arau visit

Guyana Defence Force soldiers led by Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan have been spending time with residents of Eteringbang on the Cuyuni River and Arau Village on the Wenamu River. The visit comes in the backdrop of concerns over Venezuela’s announced plans to hold elections in Essequibo on May 25th. This announcement has been condemned and derided. (Office of the President photo)

