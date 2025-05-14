GHRA concerned over unresolved Adriana probe, cites public distrust

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has expressed grave concern over the unresolved matter of the death of Adriana Younge and the public distrust of the police and government officials whose pronouncements it says have failed to be transparent and which has resulted in the creation of a vacuum filled by social media narratives with varying levels of credibility.

In a statement yesterday, the GHRA posited that the government’s stated strategy of limiting its response to “known facts” has done little to reassure the public, describing it as circular, as the missing facts lie within the purview of the very agencies – namely the police and government – that claim to be restrained by them.

“From evasive conduct surrounding events at the hotel, misleading interpretations of CCTV footage, curbing public and press access to autopsy results, the government’s handling of the case has been marked by obstruction, rather than transparency.”