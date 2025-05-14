Mosquito surveillance efforts to be ramped up

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony yesterday met with Professor Dr Simone Sandiford of the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, to discuss the upcoming Adult Mosquito Training Session aimed at strengthening national mosquito surveillance efforts.

The meeting served as a preparatory engagement ahead of the training, during which Dr Sandiford and fellow facilitators will engage with trainees on key topics, including the importance of entomological surveillance and effective mosquito control strategies, a release from the Ministry of Health said.

Also in attendance were key technical leads from the Ministry of Health, including:

• Dr Reza Niles, Director, Vector Control Services

• Dr Annastacia Sampson, Acting Focal Point for Neglected Infectious Diseases

• Dr Olivia Valz, Acting Deputy Coordinator, Malaria Department

• Dr Keisha Nelson, Acting Coordinator, Aedes-Borne Diseases Department

• Tashana Bowman, Acting Head, Entomology Department

The training session forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to build capacity in vector control and support the national response to mosquito-borne diseases.

Dengue fever has been a serious problem here in various parts of the country.