Thirty-nine-year-old Eubern Bristol, also known as ‘Eusie’, a labourer of Smythfield, New Amsterdam, Berbice, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the Albion Magistrate’s Court charged with the murder of Leon Fordyce.

It is alleged that on Sunday, May 4, at High Dam, Caracas Village, West Canje Berbice, Bristol along with another individual, unlawfully killed Fordyce.

Bristol was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge and was remanded to prison.