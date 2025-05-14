Project launched to help communities benefit more from forests

“Forest Value Hubs”, an initiative aimed at transforming Guyana’s forestry sector and uplift local communities by enhancing the value of its forest products was on Monday launched under the Amazon PACT programme. This “Partnership for Accelerating Climate Transition” (PACT) aims to forge an “organic way” forward, proving that sustainable forest conservation and robust economic development are not mutually exclusive but intrinsically linked.

The launch, hosted by Pilot Projects Collaborative, Specialized Timber Guyana, Social Ecology and Engineering, Liana Cane Furnishings, Bina Hill Indigenous Research and Training Institute, convened key stakeholders. Held at the British High Commissioner’s residence, High Commissioner Jane Miller, articulated the project’s vision: “How can we be supporting forest communities so they can benefit even more from the forest? Rather than just exporting logs, how can they be exporting products that have greater value?”