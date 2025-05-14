Protection of forests does not have to be at expense of development

– President tells climate conference

The first meeting of the 32 countries that form the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Partnership (FCLP) opened yesterday here with President Irfaan Ali underscoring that earning from forest protection is not elusive and this country is testimony to that.

The model of using the forests to also build the economy, however, cannot be done without the support of people, Ali said, as he pointed out that nations that are a part of FCLP have to do as much as possible to empower their people to get the results they need. He underscored that in all of the climate and environment discussions, decisions and policies, what matters most are people.

“Forests don’t protect themselves. Policies won’t implement themselves. Carbon markets won’t function without trust. It is people- especially Indigenous peoples and local communities, but also public servants, the private sector and civil society members – who are the architects of real solutions. They are not just beneficiaries, they are leaders, innovators, and custodians of the systems that work,” Ali yesterday said, during remarks at the opening of FCLP summit being held at the Marriott Hotel this week.