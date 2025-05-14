Subraj Singh wins Commonwealth Short Story Prize for Caribbean region

US-based Guyanese writer Subraj Singh has won the Commonwealth Short Story Prize (Caribbean region) for his story “Margot’s Run”, a release from the Commonwealth Foundation announced yesterday.

The 32-year-old saw off strong competition from three other shortlisted writers, Joanne C. Hillhouse (Antigua and Barbuda), Kellie Magnus (Jamaica), and Jessie Mayers (Saint Lucia). Singh, who currently lives in Missouri, United States, will go through to the final round of judging and the overall winner will be announced on June 25th.

This year’s competition attracted 7,920 entries from 54 of the 56 Commonwealth Member states.