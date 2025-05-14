US reviewing Guyana’s latest catfish export documents — Ambassador

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service is reviewing Guyana’s most recent submissions in relation to the eight-year-old ban on catfish exports to the US.

US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, on Monday said that the Guyana Government submitted additional documentation within the past month in response to a new round of queries from US authorities.

“The Government of Guyana has responded quite comprehensively to the latest round of questions that we have,” Theriot stated. “The whole point of the current ban is to ensure that everything entering the United States is safe for consumption. It’s all about safety and phytosanitary standards.”