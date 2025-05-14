Gunmen try to kill Trinidad businessman’s daughter

(Trinidad Express) Police are probing an attempt to kill the daughter of a businessman in San Fernando yesterday.

The daughter of Rabindranath Maharaj, the owner of a chain of cellphone stores, narrowly escaped being shot when her vehicle came under gunfire while she drove along South Trunk Road near Halliburton.

Two .45 calibre bullets struck the driver’s door and the rear right door of the family’s white Range Rover when the shooter attacked around 10 a.m. The gunfire on the busy roadway was heard by residents of the nearby community of Green Acres in Cross Crossing.

Maharaj, the 67-year-old owner of R&J Cell Tech and a Samsung outlet at Gulf City Mall, was at the crime scene with police officers around midday.

He told the Express that his daughter was alone in the vehicle after dropping her mother off at the mall where two of the family’s businesses are located.

She turned left at the traffic light intersection and was nearing Cross Crossing when she noticed a Nissan B14 tailing her, and moments later it struck her sports utility vehicle (SUV).

“My daughter left the mall. She was driving, and when she reached this location, somebody bounced the vehicle. She slowed down. She realised something was wrong. As she was driving off, they shot her vehicle,” said Maharaj.

He said the shooter was also the driver of the Nissan B14 while another person sat in the rear seat of the car. When the criminals struck her SUV, she slowed and veered left onto the shoulder, where she stopped. The Nissan B14 drove alongside her SUV, blocking her driver’s door, reported Maharaj.

The driver of the car opened the door next to the front passenger seat and fired two shots that struck the SUV. One of the bullets became lodged in the driver’s door and the other in the rear passenger seat.

The businessman’s daughter sped off and drove to the San Fernando Police Station, where she sought refuge with the officers.

The Nissan B14 sped away, and by midday, police said the vehicle had not yet been intercepted, nor had any arrests been made in the case.

The vehicle was examined by crime scene investigators and was expected to be taken to the Special Evidence Recovery Unit for further forensic examination.

He said no physical harm came to her daughter, but she was traumatised.

“She cannot talk, she cannot speak at present,” said the father.

He said he believed his daughter was the target, and it was an attempt on her life.

History of attacks

Maharaj said, at least a decade ago, there were previous criminal attacks on his family, though the trauma was no less on this occasion.

“One kidnapping, two attempted kidnappings (and) 14 robberies. They happened more than ten years ago,” he said.

Criminals had kidnapped his son and attempted to kidnap another daughter, said Maharaj, but this was the first attack on this daughter.

“(It was) Murder. She was the target this time, but in the previous attempts, she was not. I cannot say if the incident was due to the family business or a personal matter. It is difficult (to say) at this time. We will get to the bottom of it. I know the police are working on it. It will solve,” he said.

He added that he intended to tighten security measures to ensure his family’s safety.

The businessman praised the police for the response to the attack and expressed confidence that the case would be solved, although the previous cases were not.

“This one we will solve, I am sure of that. By the end of the day, we should reach very far in the case,” said Maharaj.

In a media release on Tuesday afternoon, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the South and South Western Police Divisions Wayne Mystar said police have obtained camera footage of the incident but also urged citizens to share information on the shooting with the police.

Mystar said, “A full investigation is currently under way. Crime scene investigators have processed the vehicle and the surrounding area, and CCTV footage from nearby establishments is being reviewed. We are actively pursuing several leads and appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have relevant information to come forward.”

“I want to assure the public that this matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness. The safety of our citizens remains our top priority, and we will utilise every resource necessary to identify and apprehend those responsible for this brazen act,” the ACP added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.