Trinidad PM puts hold on govt advertising, car purchases; to review State enterprises, other spending

(Trinidad Express) Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has confirmed that she instructed that advertising on mainstream and social media for government ministries and State enterprises be placed on hold until further notice.

The Prime Minister told the Express yesterday that her Government will be working on cost-saving measures and will plug unnecessary spending, as she disclosed that a review will be undertaken of State enterprises and government rentals.

In response, head of the Trinidad and Tobago Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA), Douglas Wilson, told the Express yesterday that the Association understands the Government is in cost-cutting mode and will monitor the impact of this.

He noted that Government advertising has dropped by more than 50%—closer to 70%—over the last few years, and that they have mostly been placing notices.

Douglas, who is general manager of the Express newspaper, said that every business and entity has a duty to operate as efficiently as possible.

The Prime Minister emphasised that given the state of the economy and the billions in deficit, there must be stringent financial practices in place.

“I have also put a temporary stop to the purchase of all vehicles across all ministries and State enterprises, mainly cars and SUVs, with the exception of emergency response vehicles. Over the years there has been the purchase of million-dollar vehicles for use by ministries and State enterprises, which are unnecessary. There are many good-quality vehicles that can be purchased for their use at much lower prices,” she said.

Crime fight

At a post-Cabinet news conference on May 8, Persad-Bissessar announced cost-cutting reforms to be implemented, which included putting an end to unrestricted tax exemptions for vehicles purchased by Members of Parliament, ministers, and State-funded housing for ministers.

She said she had also instructed Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander to provide a list of people who are currently benefiting from State-funded security—both State security and private security being paid for by the State.

“I plan to redirect most of those resources towards the fight against crime. So, many of these unnecessary security details will be cut out. I am told that some of these guys have armoured vehicles. I didn’t know we had a war in Trinidad and Tobago. I know we have a criminal war (against criminals),” she said.

Asked yesterday if she had received this list and whether cuts had begun, the Prime Minister responded:

“This list is being prepared for review this week. But from preliminary information that I have received, it is clear that some of these excessive security details must be curtailed. If State officials do their jobs properly and make T&T safe, there would be no need for these security details.”

Asked whether the Government intends to review State enterprises, Persad-Bissessar said they have been mandated to submit reports.

“Every State enterprise and Government-funded body (either wholly or partially) will be required to present a status report listing their achievements in the last ten years. The country must know what value taxpayers got for their money. All these boards, enterprises, and bodies will have to account to the public for their work—or lack of work,” she said.

Challenges ahead

The Express also asked whether the Government intends to review Government rentals, as the then-United National Congress (UNC) Opposition had raised concerns about exorbitant rents being paid to the family of former government minister Faris Al-Rawi.

The Prime Minister said that in the interest of transparency, this information will be reported to her and she intends to make it public.

“We are also working on getting this information. All of this will be made public,” she said.

Last Thursday, Persad-Bissessar outlined the challenges ahead and the decisions her Cabinet has made to “plug the hole” in terms of the deficit left by the former People’s National Movement (PNM) government.

She said for the month of May there is an estimated deficit of $4.42 billion, for which the Ministry of Finance will need to find funding.

The Prime Minister said the projected deficit for 2025 is some $11 billion, but she vowed that her Government would find the money to deliver on its promises and pay the nation’s bills.