​Another pathologist? Why?

Dear Editor,

The recent announcement that the family of Adriana Younge now wishes to engage Dr. Hubert Daisley, a Trinidadian pathologist, to conduct another investigation into her tragic death has raised understandable concerns among many in the Guyanese public.

Three international pathologists have already been involved in this case—Dr. Glenn A. Rudner from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul (the government-appointed expert from Barbados), and Dr. Gary L. Collins, Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Delaware, who the family itself selected. These medical professionals are internationally respected and have handled the case with care, expertise, and scientific rigour. In light of this, the public deserves to know what is so uniquely compelling about Dr. Daisley’s involvement that would justify disregarding the findings of these qualified experts. Why seek another opinion, particularly from someone whose selection appears to be heavily influenced by legal and political figures known to be opposed to the government?

There are serious implications here. First, the request for another pathologist suggests a lack of trust in the already thorough investigation—an implication that may be both unnecessary and unfair. Second, it opens the door to politicizing what should remain a professional and objective medical process. Third, it could erode public confidence in our institutions, as it appears that even well-qualified international opinions are now being questioned, not based on evidence, but possibly for other motives.

Seeking justice for Adrianna is important. But justice must not only be done—it must be seen to be done with fairness and integrity. Let us not allow the pursuit of one more opinion to cast doubt on a process that has already been transparent and thorough.

Sincerely,

Dr. Devanand Bhagwan