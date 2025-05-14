FBI could review findings in Mahdia dorm fire probe

Dear Editor,

The Honourable Ambassador to Guyana from the U.S. shared with the nation that the FBI was very useful in the investigation of the Mahdia fire. Given that a Commission of Inquiry was held, it would also be useful to have the FBI review the evidence provided and the findings. The changes put in place based on the findings of the CoI have been limited and maybe having a third party perspective that is more familiar with the current capabilities of the first world in the prevention of such fires will help identify additional root causes and preventative steps that could have been taken and that should be taken going forward.

A review of the Commission’s work and the evidence provided will also allow for a non-biased assessment of the facts that will add additional objectivity in the review of the tragedy. By only holding the 15-year-old child accountable for the fire the process may be lacking a broader view around the situational circumstances that led to the tragedy and the FBI’s review may point to additional contributing factors. The FBI will also be able to exclude the emotions around the tragedy that took hold of everyone involved at the time of the CoI. A broader investigation into the tragedy by the FBI should be welcomed and will help bring closure to the families that are still disputing the findings of the initial investigation/inquiry. It is also an opportunity for our local authorities to learn from the FBI and their involvement should be embraced in this way.

Sincerely,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana