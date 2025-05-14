What applies to Babyskello also applies to Kartel

Dear Editor,

Recent statements and action by the Government of Guyana and the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) against local entertainer Babyskello following the release of his controversial ramblings targeting the Hindu religion have sent a strong signal about the importance of respecting religious beliefs in our multicultural society. I fully support that principle. As a citizen, I do not condone any form of music or ramblings that disrespect religion, degrades women, or glorifies violence and hypersexuality.

However, I must also speak to the glaring hypocrisy in how moral standards are being selectively applied. While Babyskello is being rightfully called to account, our same government is simultaneously sponsoring and promoting a Vybz Kartel concert scheduled for later this month.

Vybz Kartel’s music is internationally known not for uplifting messages, but for explicit lyrics, violent themes, and disrespect toward women. His songs often glorify gang culture, casual sex, and vulgar behaviour, elements that are far removed from the values we claim to uphold as a nation striving toward “social harmony”, “gender equality”, and “youth empowerment”. While he occasionally references God or Jesus, these are rare and often superficial, lacking any consistent spiritual message.

His recent single “Good Like Jesus” is a troubling example, in which the name of Jesus, which is sacred and revered in the Christian faith, is used in a crude simile to compare divinity to a woman’s private parts. Such usage is not only vulgar but deeply offensive to Christians, reducing a holy figure to a reference point for explicit content.

Is this the message we want to send to our young people? That a local artiste will be publicly condemned for offensive lyrics, but a foreign entertainer whose entire brand is built on controversial, morally questionable content will be welcomed with open arms and tax-funded support? This is a troubling contradiction.

If the government wishes to exercise moral fortitude, it must do so without bias or duplicity. Upholding ethical standards cannot be selective. Otherwise, the message we send is clear, that:

1. the sacrosanctity of one religion is more important than another and;

2. we are not truly concerned about moral values, women, or youth, but only about optics and selectivity.

I call on our leaders to apply the same scrutiny and courage across the board. Anything less weakens the credibility of the government and agencies like the ERC and betrays the values we claim to defend.

Failure on the part of the Government particularly President Ali, who publicly addressed the Babyskello issue and recently played host to Vybz Kartel, as well as the ERC, to speak up and take action against artistes like Vybz Kartel, would send a clear and disturbing message, that they are willing to turn a blind eye at their convenience, and by extension lend support, to the glorification of gang culture, casual sex, vulgarity, explicit lyrics, and violence.

Regards,

Clayon F Halley