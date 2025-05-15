Carter Center recommendations on reforms to Guyana’s electoral system

Among the documents submitted to the UN Human Rights Council for the review of Guyana’s human rights report earlier this week is a submission of the Carter Center suggesting various reforms to Guyana’s electoral system. The document is available on the website of the Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In responding to questions and comments raised during the discussion in the Human Rights Council, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett stated that some of the issues raised by delegations, such as the death penalty and same-sex relations, would be considered by the newly-constituted Constitutional Reform Commission (CRC). The Carter Center recommendations, which we excerpt below, would seem eminently suited for consideration by the CRC.

“ Guyana has experienced a fierce political rivalry between two main ethnically-based parties since their independence from the United Kingdom in 1966. This trend has continued for decades.