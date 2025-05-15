Adriana’s family says still carefully weighing options

No arrangements have been made for embalming or transporting Adriana Younge’s body to the United States, with her family saying those possibilities are still being discussed.

Speaking to Stabroek News last evening, Amika Lewis, Adriana’s aunt, said the family is carefully weighing their options. “It’s a possibility being considered,” she stated, “but nothing has been confirmed as yet.”

Meanwhile, efforts to secure a second autopsy remain in limbo. The family is awaiting word from the Medical Council of Guyana regarding their request to have Trinidadian pathologist Dr. Hubert Daisley conduct an independent examination. In a statement issued to SN Tuesday evening, the Council said it is still reviewing Dr. Daisley’s eligibility to operate in Guyana. “New information, previously unavailable during his last registration, has come to the Council’s attention,” the release said. “This development necessitates further investigation and verification in keeping with the Council’s mandate to uphold the highest standards of medical practice in Guyana.”