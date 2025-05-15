Amna Ally laid to rest

Former government minister and General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform, Amna Ally was laid to rest on Tuesday. There was a viewing at her residence at Brickdam and a further viewing at the MYO compound on Woolford Avenue and Janazah. She was then buried at the Rosignol Cemetery, West Berbice. Ally passed away on Saturday at the age of 69 after a brief illness. (Photo from Facebook page of Amanza Walton-Desir)
