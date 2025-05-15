Annai toshao apologises for letter barring Mohamed from visiting Rupununi villages

Ivor Daniels, Toshao of Annai Village in the North Rupununi, Region Nine, has issued a formal apology for signing a letter denying permission to businessman Azruddin Mohamed to visit five villages in the Rupununi, including his.

“I acknowledge that this action was a grave mistake and I accept full responsibility for the confusion, distress, and inconvenience it may have caused to Mr. Mohamed and his team,” Daniels stated, adding, “Please accept my heartfelt apology for this misjudgment. This action does not reflect the values of openness, respect, and hospitality of the people of Annai and its surrounding communities.”

Daniels said he extended the apology on behalf of the five villages of Annai and welcomes wholeheartedly the visit originally planned. “We look forward to receiving you on the agreed time and date and we remain committed to fostering positive relations, mutual respect and collaboration going forward.”