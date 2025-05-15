CARPHA calls for increased vigilance against mosquito-borne diseases

Caribbean Mosquito Awareness Week (CMAW) is being observed under the theme “Stop Disease Transmission, Start Source Reduction” and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is inviting all sectors to commemorate the 2025 iteration of the campaign once to shine a spotlight on the serious and growing threat of mosquito-borne diseases (MBDs) in the Region, including Dengue, Zika, Chikungunya, and Malaria. The week ends tomorrow.
A press release from CARPHA said this year’s observance comes at a critical time when in the past year alone, 13 CARPHA Member States reported over 2,569 suspected and 1,295 laboratory-confirmed dengue cases—a 16% increase over the previous year.