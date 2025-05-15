China ready to enhance cooperation in energy, mineral resources

-Foreign Minister says in meeting with Todd

China is ready to enhance cooperation with Guyana in energy and mineral resources and plans to encourage Chinese enterprises to invest and do business here.

These were some of the remarks made by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi when he met the Foreign Minister of Guyana, Hugh Todd in Beijing on Monday, a Chinese Embassy release stated on Tuesday.

Wang noted that Guyana was the first English-speaking Caribbean country to establish diplomatic relations with China and for more than half a century, friendly cooperation between China and Guyana has continued to deepen, bringing tangible benefits to the people of Guyana.