Emergency suicide crisis hotline launched

The 915 Emergency Suicide Crisis Hotline, a toll-free, 24/7 service designed to provide immediate support to individuals in crisis was launched yesterday.

The initiative was announced at the rollout of the National Mental Health Initiatives and is a direct outcome of both legislative reform and sustained policy action.

Dr. Oneka Morgan, addressing attendees on behalf of the Ministry of Health, described the hotline as a “fulfillment of national commitments to make mental health services more accessible wherever people are.” She explained that the hotline’s roots lie in the Suicide Prevention Act of 2022, which not only decriminalized suicide but also mandated the creation of national emergency helplines.