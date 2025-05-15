ERC condemns ‘blasphemous and deeply offensive’ Vybz Kartel song

-to engage with promoter of upcoming concert

In keeping with its mandate to promote harmony and good relations among all peoples of Guyana, the Ethnic Relations Commission has come out in condemnation of the lyrics of several songs it says are disrespectful and offensive to religious and ethnic sensibilities.

In a release yesterday, the ERC stated that it was recently made aware of the song “Good Like Jesus” by Jamaican artist Vybz Kartel, which it says contains “blasphemous and deeply offensive” statements concerning the Lord Jesus Christ, central to the beliefs of the Christian community.

In response, the Commission “strongly condemned” the contents of this song, which is “profoundly disrespectful to Christian religious sensibilities and undermines the values of reverence, respect, and harmony that underpin Guyana’s multicultural society.”

The release said that the Lord Jesus Christ is not only a revered figure in Christianity but is also recognised and respected within the Islamic and Hindu faiths. It informed that in Islam, Jesus (known as Isa) is honoured as a prophet and messenger of God, while in certain Hindu traditions, he is regarded with spiritual reverence. As such, “content that demeans such a universally respected figure risks offending multiple faith communities and threatens the delicate balance of inter-religious harmony in our society.”

The ERC reaffirmed that while freedom of artistic expression is a protected right, it asserted that right is not absolute and therefore must be exercised in a most responsible manner with due regard for the religious and cultural values of all communities. It added, “Any form of content that mocks, trivializes, or desecrates sacred religious figures erodes the foundations of mutual respect and threatens the peaceful coexistence of our diverse society.”

Referring to the aforementioned as a “troubling incident” the ERC formally issued a call for the song in question to be banned from the local airwaves and to be removed from all digital platforms and cease any form of public dissemination, within Guyana. It views such action is a necessary measure to prevent further injury to the Christian community and to uphold public standards of decency and mutual respect.

Further, the ERC plans to engage the promoter of the upcoming concert featuring Kartel to directly address this issue, with the expectation of full cooperation in ensuring that the event does not contribute to the spread of this offensive content that undermines interfaith harmony.

The release assured that ERC remains “unwavering” in its commitment to safeguarding the rights, dignity, and faiths of all Guyanese, and that acts of religious disrespect will not be tolerated and will be addressed with firm and constructive measures.

On February 28 this year, President Irfaan Ali hosted Kartel, at State House. During the visit, Ali and Kartel discussed potential collaborations within the entertainment industry, focusing on promoting positive living, fostering a positive lifestyle, and spreading positive vibes to inspire societal change, a release from the Office of the President said.

Several Guyanese artists were also given the opportunity to engage directly with Kartel. This meeting allowed local artists to ask Kartel about his career, life, motivations, challenges, and journey through the highly competitive regional and international music scene.

Meanwhile, in an update yesterday, the Commission noted that Baby Skello was arrested by the Guyana Police Force in relation to his recent song which contained blasphemous content against the Hindu religion and stated its respect for the independent actions of the GPF to investigate and address this matter within the full extent of the law.

However, the release clarified that this matter is also being addressed at the level of the ERC, and Baby Skello has been summoned to face the Commission. It did acknowledge that while the ERC has referred several matters to the police based on completed investigations, this is not yet the case in this instance.

Further, artistes Richard Singh and Vision Clake have also been summoned to the ERC to address the contents of their song “Chiney”.

The ERC pledged to keep the public informed as it works towards addressing those issues within its mandate to promote harmony and good relations among all peoples of Guyana.