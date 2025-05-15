GDF acquiring Italian aircraft

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is in the process of acquiring of a new Italian-made Tecnam P2012 STOL (Short Take-Off and Landing) aircraft which is expected to significantly advance its recapitalisation and modernisation programme, a GDF release announced yesterday.

It informed that a senior delegation led by Commander Administration and Quartering, Colonel Roger Nurse, and including Commanding Officer of the Air Corps, Lieutenant Colonel Julian Archer; Maintenance Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Damon Joseph; and Chief Pilot, Major Lloyden Layne, recently returned from Italy where they conducted the final inspection and acceptance of the aircraft. The officers thoroughly examined the aircraft’s technical records, inspected all systems, and observed ground and in-flight demonstrations. All aspects of the aircraft’s performance met the required standards, following which an Aircraft Acceptance Agreement was signed, marking the GDF’s formal acceptance of the asset.