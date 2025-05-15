GDF patrols attacked at three points on Cuyuni from Venezuelan shore, no injuries reported

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) this morning said that within the past twenty-four hours, armed men in civilian clothing on the Venezuelan shore along the Cuyuni River, between Eteringbang and Makapa, carried out three separate attacks on GDF troops who were conducting riverine patrols.

A release from the GDF said that on each occasion, the GDF “executed a measured response, and no rank sustained any injuries”.

The release said that the Force “remains resolute in its mission to protect Guyana’s territorial integrity and ensure the safety of its citizens. It will continue to respond to acts of aggression along the Guyana-Venezuela border and will maintain regular patrols along the Cuyuni River”.

The public is assured that the Guyana Defence Force is taking all necessary measures to safeguard the nation’s borders and maintain peace and security within our beloved country, the release said.

The attacks come amid concerns over Venezuela’s claim that it will be conducting elections in Essequibo on May 25th this year.

The Nicolas Maduro administration has stepped up aggression against Guyana over the last few years even though the border controversy is now before the International Court of Justice.

On February 17 this year, six GDF soldiers were injured following an ambush by two boats of 12 members of the Venezuelan “syndicato” gang at a location in the Cuyuni River.

This incident occurred around 4 pm while the soldiers were returning to the GDF outpost in Makapa.