Helicopter crash report still to be released despite promises

In another clear case of the government’s refusal to be transparent, the report on the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter crash of December 6th, 2023 is still to be released

Seventy days have passed since the last deadline given by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, who stated on February 4th that the official report would be publicly addressed within the subsequent 30 days.

Questioned by this newspaper about the delay, Edghill had previously said, “It will be out when I’m finished with it, I don’t work with Stabroek News, I don’t work on Stabroek time.”