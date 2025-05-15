Hill St man gets three years for cocaine

On Friday, 9th May 2025, Wendez Pompey appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, where he was sentenced to three years imprisonment, along with a fine of $1,737,000 for the offence of possession of 1.1562 kilogrammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

On January 10 this year, Pompey appeared before Magistrate Azore where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A release from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) said that on Thursday, 9th January 2025, CANU officers, acting on information received, conducted an operation at Mittelholzer Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, where they intercepted a Toyota Mini Bus bearing licence plate number BAE 7328. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed one brick-like parcel containing a quantity of cocaine.