Landmark mental health initiative launched

Representatives from international health bodies and ministries gathered yesterday morning for the official launch of the National Mental Health Initiatives, a landmark step in Guyana’s commitment to improving mental health outcomes.

The event, held under the theme “Mental Health for All: Accessibility, Awareness, and Education”, emphasised breaking the stigma and enhancing care across communities. “Today marks a significant step forward in the government’s ongoing commitment to improving mental health outcomes and providing accessible care to everyone,” said Dr Sarah Hack, who chaired the proceedings at the conference room of the Ministry of Health on Brickdam. She added, “This launch is not merely a formal occasion—it is a reaffirmation of our collective responsibility to address mental health challenges with sensitivity, inclusivity, and urgency.”